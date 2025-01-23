Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 110,001,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 223,230,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.