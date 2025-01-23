Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:ORC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $637.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
