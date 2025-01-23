Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:ORC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $637.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 52.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 107,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

