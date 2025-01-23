Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 167,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Ørsted A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

