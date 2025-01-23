OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.100-9.400 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

