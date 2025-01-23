OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.100-9.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

