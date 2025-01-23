Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Insider Sells $33,282.00 in Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Harris sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $33,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,771.10. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Jonathan Harris sold 16,439 shares of Owlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,153.55.
Owlet Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OWLT opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. Owlet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.50.
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
