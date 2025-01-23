Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.70 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 371.05 ($4.57). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.47), with a volume of 159,257 shares.

Pacific Assets Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 373.57. The company has a market cap of £437.88 million, a PE ratio of -7,240.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Assets news, insider Nandita Sahgal acquired 1,426 shares of Pacific Assets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,261.94 ($6,477.83). 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

