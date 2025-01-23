Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.43. 28,155,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,761,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 387.14, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

