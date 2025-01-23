Paradiem LLC Sells 488 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.69.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

