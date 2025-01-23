Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.