Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $993.82.

Netflix Trading Up 9.7 %

NFLX stock opened at $953.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $481.40 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $886.64 and a 200-day moving average of $762.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.