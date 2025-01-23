Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PayPal by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

PYPL stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

