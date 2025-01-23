Perpetual Ltd Buys 3,521 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

