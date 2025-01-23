Perpetual Ltd Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.