Perpetual Ltd Has $1.11 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 36.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,983,000 after buying an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

