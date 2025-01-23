Perpetual Ltd Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $764,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

