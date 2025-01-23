Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.93 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

