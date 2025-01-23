Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

