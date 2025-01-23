Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 103,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

