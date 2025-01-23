Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

