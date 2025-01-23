Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 450,814 shares.

Petrofac Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

