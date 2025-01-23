Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$1.41. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 16,684 shares traded.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$182.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

About Petrus Resources

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

