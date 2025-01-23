Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s Why

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 6,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

