Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.