Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

