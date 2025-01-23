Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

