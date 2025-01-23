Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,372,590.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

