Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

