Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $73.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

PII opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Polaris by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

