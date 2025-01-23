Potomac Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

