Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

TSE PD opened at C$94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$77.54 and a 1-year high of C$109.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.22. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

