Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 82.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

