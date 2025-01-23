Premier Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,309.12. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

