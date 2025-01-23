Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.70-5.86 EPS.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

PLD opened at $115.16 on Thursday. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

