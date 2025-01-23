Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.70-5.86 EPS.
Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %
PLD opened at $115.16 on Thursday. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders and Institutions Are Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MaxCyte: Building the Future of Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.