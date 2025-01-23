Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 157404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.14. The firm has a market cap of £13.86 million, a PE ratio of -469.50 and a beta of 0.07.
Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.
