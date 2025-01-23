Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,269,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

