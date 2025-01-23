Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 43.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

