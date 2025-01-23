Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

