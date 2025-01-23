Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $175,652,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 482,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 442,949 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 349,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 950.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 252,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

