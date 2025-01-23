Q2 Earnings Estimate for Western Digital Issued By Wedbush

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Digital’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

