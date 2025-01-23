Q3 Earnings Estimate for Hologic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

