Q4 EPS Estimate for Canfor Pulp Products Boosted by Analyst

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of CFX opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.