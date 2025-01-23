Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 882 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,700,119.70. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

