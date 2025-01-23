Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 27.8% – What’s Next?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 459,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 352,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,393,500 shares of company stock worth $146,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.