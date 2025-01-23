Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $183.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

