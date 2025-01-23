Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,770,390 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

