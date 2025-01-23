Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $3,447,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 61.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 29.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.97. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 741.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

