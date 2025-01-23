Raymond James Boosts Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
