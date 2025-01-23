Raymond James Boosts Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.