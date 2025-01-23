Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,945,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $895.00 to $795.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

