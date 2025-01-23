Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $12.60. Replimune Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 337,188 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Replimune Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

